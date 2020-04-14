Boner Fight for April 14th, 2020

BONER CANDIDATE #1: COULDN’T FIND A BETTER PICTURE OF THE DEMOCRAT

What was anticipated to be one of the nation’s highest-profile House races — the Republican effort to unseat Utah’s only Democrat in Congress, Rep. Ben McAdams — has stayed largely under the radar even as GOP delegates prepare to winnow a crowded field later this month for the primary election. “In some sense, it’s a casualty of the coronavirus challenges,” said Chris Karpowitz, co-director of BYU’s Center for the Study of Elections and Democracy. “I think it’s very hard for challengers to get the attention of the public at this point.” Adding to the difficulties for the seven Republicans in this race, the political science professor said, is that McAdams was hospitalized for more than a week after becoming the second member of Congress to test positive for COVID-19. The freshman congressman is now recovering at home. “It’s hard to campaign aggressively when the incumbent is in the hospital and struggling with the very virus that everyone is concerned about,” Karpowitz said.

Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2:NASCAR RACISM

Apparently not realizing his volume was on during the online simulation bout, Larson seemed to say to others on the stream, “You can’t hear me? Hey, n*****.” There was a stunned silence afterward before Anthony Alfredo responded, “Kyle, you’re talking to everyone, bud.” Added Aron MacEachern: “Yup, we heard that.”Said host of the viral stream, Justin Botelho: “Oh damn, he did not just say that.” Neither Larson nor NASCAR have made public comments regarding the incident. McDonald’s and Credit One Bank, which sponsor Larson, have not responded to Sporting News’ requests for comment. Larson, a Japanese-American competitor, is a graduate of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program. In the weeks since the coronavirus pandemic halted live NASCAR events, the sport has held virtual races between drivers on the iRacing simulator. The drivers are situated at home but talk amongst themselves on Twitch live streams over the course of the virual contests.

Read More