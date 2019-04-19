Boner Fight for April 19th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: YOU ARE ABSOLUTELY PATHETIC

A petition calling for the termination of a second-grade teacher at a Pennsylvania public school has garnered more than 7,000 signatures after a social media post regarding her feedback to a student went viral. Chris Piland took to Facebook to voice his displeasure with his son’s second-grade teacher at Valley View Elementary School — identified as Alyssa Rupp Bohenek by the Scranton Times-Tribune — after she wrote a remark on a math assignment. Written in red ink above the assignment, which features 50 subtraction problems, the teacher allegedly wrote of the 7-year-old’s work: “Absolutely pathetic. He answered 13 in 3 min! Sad.” “I am beyond frustrated that someone would write this on a childs work,” Piland shared. According to the Times-Tribune, school superintendent Rose Minniti, was made aware of the remarks written on the assignment on Tuesday. After a meeting between the Valley View School District and the teacher, an investigation has been initiated. “It’s a personnel issue and the results of that are not going to be dictated by social media,” Minniti told the news outlet. “It’s going to be dictated by the facts and evidence.” Still, many online are calling for the teacher to be fired.

Boner Candidate #2: A WELL DESERVED KNEE TO THE GROIN

An Alaska school district is coming under fire for how it handled the discipline for a female student who kneed a boy in the groin as he blocked her exit from the girls bathroom, KTUU reported. “We had an incident last week to where some boys entered the girls bathroom, and a girl kneed a boy, feeling threatened,” said Rep. Tammie Wilson, R-Fairbanks. “They were blocking her way. And she was suspended from school because she used too much force.” According to Wilson, the boys were in the bathroom because of “some kind of protest.” The Washington Post reported the boys were upset about a selfie taken in the boys bathroom by a student transitioning from female to male. They walked into the girls bathroom to take their own selfie “as a [form] of protest,” the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District superintendent said. Wilson told KTUU the reason they were there shouldn’t matter. “If you ever feel threatened, for your safety, whatever force you think you have to go give, I will stand by you and so will your community, and not for those boys who were where they didn’t belong,” Wilson said.

