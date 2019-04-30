Boner Fight for April 30th, 2019

Boner Candidate #3: THE JUDGE SAID “HE ONLY DID IT ONCE.”

A judge handed down 10 years’ probation last week to a former New York school bus driver after he admitted to raping a 14-year-old girl. Shane Piche, 26, will be registered as a Level 1 sex offender, according to the Waterford Daily Times. The judge reportedly said because he had no prior arrests and there was one victim, the sentence was appropriate. Level 1 is considered the lowest risk level out of three, and Piche will not be included in online sex offender databases. He pleaded guilty in February to raping a 14-year-old girl who he met through his job as a bus driver with the city’s school district, the newspaper reports. Piche also was charged with unlawfully dealing with a child and endangering the welfare of a child after he allegedly gave the girl alcohol. The Times reports Piche is required to pay $375 in court fees and surcharges, plus a $1,000 special sex offender registration fee.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: THE RIGHT WING SMEAR OF MAYOR PETE.

The Daily Beast reported Monday that noted right-wing smear campaigners Jacob Wohl and lobbyist Jack Burkman have been busy trying to cook up a controversy about Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. The pair have reportedly been trying to recruit Republican men to make sexual assault accusations against Buttigieg, the openly gay Democratic mayor of South Bend, Ind. As with most things Wohl and Burkman touch, the scheme appears to be comically simplistic, deeply cynical, and possibly illegal. One example of the smear campaign being pushed by the two are the made up accusations posted by Michigan college student Hunter Kelly. In a Medium post Monday, a user with a Hunter Kelly profile made a vague accusation that he was “sexually assaulted by Mayor Pete Buttigieg” in February and promised “[i]n the days and weeks ahead, I will share my full story with the nation.” “That post was tweeted out by David Wohl, Jacob’s father, and quickly re-written by the site Big League Politics, which is known as a landing ground for right wing conspiracy theories,” the Daily Beast notes. Subtle.

Read More