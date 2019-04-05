Boner Fight for April 5th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: BUT THE LADIES LIKE THE UNIFORM

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Brian Hartzler attempted to solicit sexual acts from an undercover detective while in his Tampa Fire Rescue duty uniform. He was charged with one count of soliciting another to commit prostitution. He was booked into Hillsborough County Jail and released on $500 bond early Thursday. Tampa Fire Rescue spokesman Jason Penny said Hartzler was hired in December 2017. He is still employed with Tampa Fire Rescue, but the agency will make a determination regarding his status once it reviews the information from the Sheriff’s Office, Penny said. Sheriff Chad Chronister said Hartzler’s arrest was part of a Sheriff’s Office operation against human trafficking. The operation targeted “Johns,” men soliciting prostitutes.

Read More

Boner Candidate #1: THIS IS NOT A WAR ZONE

A Fox News contributor who appeared on Sean Hannity’s program Wednesday night was widely derided for posing in a tactical vest at the southern U.S. border with Mexico. Lawrence Jones III tweeted several photos of himself posing with U.S. Border Protection agents and appeared on Hannity’s Wednesday show wearing what many mocked as a bulletproof vest. The ill-fitting vest doesn’t appear to have anything in its pouches and other legitimate border patrol agents in the area were not seen in similar protective gear. Critics immediately pounced on Jones for wearing the military-style jacket with a U.S. Customs and Border Protection federal government badge at the border, although he later claimed agents forced him to wear the tactical vest as a safety precaution.

Read More