Boner Fight for August 5, 2020

BONER FIGHT

Boner Candidate #1: THEY LOOKED DANGEROUS

Officers said the SUV’s plates indicated it was actually a stolen motorcycle. Police in Aurora, Colorado, detained and handcuffed a Black mother and four children at gunpoint Sunday after mistakenly identifying the SUV she was driving as a stolen motorcycle. Video of the incident shared by witness Jenni Wurtz shows Brittany Gilliam and four children, including her sister, two nieces and 6-year-old daughter, lying face down on the asphalt in a strip mall parking lot, surrounded by officers.

Boner Candidate #2: FEED THE BIRDS; THE EXTREME EDITION

A Big Apple birdbrain tied bagels to his body and offered himself up as brunch to a hungry horde of pigeons, video posted online Tuesday shows. “Alright, come on birds,” the man says as his guests are already feasting. The unidentified dough boy strung was being filmed for what appeared to be a video stunt.

