Boner Fight for December 17th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: TO SHOW OR NOT SHOW THE LESBIANS….HALLMARK CAN’T WIN.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Hallmark Channel will reinstate same-sex marriage commercials that it pulled from the network, according to a company statement sent Sunday.

An ad for wedding planning site Zola featuring two brides kissing at the altar was pulled following a complaint from the conservative group One Million Moms. A Hallmark spokesperson previously told The Associated Press that the network pulled the ad because the controversy was creating a distraction. "The Crown Media team has been agonizing over this decision as we've seen the hurt it has unintentionally caused. Said simply, they believe this was the wrong decision," Hallmark Cards CEO Mike Perry said in the statement. "We are truly sorry for the hurt and disappointment this has caused." Hallmark was facing some bitter criticism on social media over its initial decision to pull the ads. The hashtag #BoycottHallmark was trending at one point on Twitter, and celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres and William Shatner assailed the decision. "Put the commercials back!" Shatner wrote. DeGeneres asked: "Isn't it almost 2020?"

Boner Candidate #2: SMELL CHECK….SMELL CHECK.

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A company has a bathroom sign that claims that employees must follow a strict time limit or else face a smell check. The sign, which appeared on Reddit, attempts to stop workers from taking long breaks. “If in bathroom for more than 10 minutes, a smell check will be completed to ensure employee not sitting on phone. If it does not stink, employee’s name will be reported to office.” The post got a lot of engagement with one person posting “I’d stop flushing just in case.”

Another person said, "Who is the lucky employee entrusted with this noble task."