Boner of the Day for December 17th, 2019

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: IT WAS A CRAFTING PROJECT

STEUBEN COUNTY, IN – A man with a homemade license plate drawn with crayon on a paper grocery bag was arrested after Indiana State Troopers stopped to lend the stranded motorist a helping hand. Officers Craig Woodcox and Zarek Finley were driving along the I-80 Toll Road in Steuben County, Indiana, at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon when they saw a man standing next to a Toyota Corolla on the side of the road tending to a flat tire. But when the Indiana State Troopers pulled over to help the man, things began to quickly unravel. The man identified himself as Joshua Lewis-Brown, 20, from Rochester, New York and told the officers that he was unable to change the tire and needed a tow truck. But when Woodcox and Finley were about to oblige his request, they noticed that the license plate was hand-written in crayon on a paper grocery bag.

Boner Candidate #2: TO SHOW OR NOT SHOW THE LESBIANS….HALLMARK CAN’T WIN.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Hallmark Channel will reinstate same-sex marriage commercials that it pulled from the network, according to a company statement sent Sunday.

An ad for wedding planning site Zola featuring two brides kissing at the altar was pulled following a complaint from the conservative group One Million Moms. A Hallmark spokesperson previously told The Associated Press that the network pulled the ad because the controversy was creating a distraction. "The Crown Media team has been agonizing over this decision as we've seen the hurt it has unintentionally caused. Said simply, they believe this was the wrong decision," Hallmark Cards CEO Mike Perry said in the statement. "We are truly sorry for the hurt and disappointment this has caused." Hallmark was facing some bitter criticism on social media over its initial decision to pull the ads. The hashtag #BoycottHallmark was trending at one point on Twitter, and celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres and William Shatner assailed the decision. "Put the commercials back!" Shatner wrote. DeGeneres asked: "Isn't it almost 2020?"

Boner Candidate #3: I DON’T THINK WE’RE GETTING THE WHOLE STORY HERE

She’s a soda jerk. The wife of a local county official in rural Georgia mysteriously poured a can of soda on the head of a local reporter, saying, “You deserve that,” according to a report. Abbey Winters, the wife of Chatooga County commissioner Jason Winters, poured the beverage on Casie Bryant’s head at Friday’s county meeting, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Chatooga County is about 90 minutes northwest of Atlanta. Several witnesses told police that Bryant, a reporter for the news blog All On Georgia, did nothing to instigate the carbonated chaos. A “shocked” Bryant told cops she calmly left the meeting and went to her car following the soda surprise.

Bryant also told police she heard someone say that "the drink looked good on her." Abbey Winters sang a different tune after confabbing with her lawyer. She told police she accidentally poured the drink on Bryant's head after "stumbling and tripping near her," according to the incident report. Abbey Winters was booked for simple battery and disorderly conduct.

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: WHAT’S WORSE, THE HOA OR THE NAZIS

BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) — A battle has ensued between a resident of Pennsylvania Park in Caldwell, Idaho and his homeowners association. What started out as a dispute over trash cans, ended in the hanging of Nazi flags. One man in Caldwell decided to take it to an extreme over what he saw as bad management by the builders of his community. CBH Homes is a building company, acting as the homeowners’ association for Pennsylvania Park until all the homes there are built. Steve Smith, a local resident, is at odds with the company over their rules and regulations. They told him he couldn’t keep his trash cans on his driveway, so he hung Nazi flags in protest.

Smith's neighbors have mixed reactions. "Came home one day and had the wrap around the van with the don't buy CBH home, Nazi flag. I don't know like a shout-out, trying to get someone's attention or embarrass someone. Not necessarily the way you want to do it, but it does seem like he was trying to get someone's attention," said Andrew Pratt, Smith's neighbor.

Boner Candidate #2: MICHAEL, YOU GOT SOME EXPLAINING TO DO

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is the subject of a number of lawsuits which claim a culture of harassment and discrimination festered at the company he founded. Legal filings show that Bloomberg LP has been the subject of multiple complaints since the firm started operating in 1981. Complaints named both the former New York City mayor and his company with the largest lawsuit in 2007 claiming the company discriminated in particular against mothers and pregnant women. The U.S. District Court of Manhattan eventually dismissed claims from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on behalf of more than 70 women who worked at the company. The lawsuit alleged the women would have their pay cut, be excluded from management meetings and be demoted, but the suit was dismissed after 'not enough statistical evidence' could be found reports Business Insider. Some women were told, 'You are not committed,' and 'You do not want to be here' because of the extra demands being placed on their time as new parents, according to the suit.

Boner Candidate #3: SMELL CHECK….SMELL CHECK.

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A company has a bathroom sign that claims that employees must follow a strict time limit or else face a smell check. The sign, which appeared on Reddit, attempts to stop workers from taking long breaks. “If in bathroom for more than 10 minutes, a smell check will be completed to ensure employee not sitting on phone. If it does not stink, employee’s name will be reported to office.” The post got a lot of engagement with one person posting “I’d stop flushing just in case.”

Another person said, "Who is the lucky employee entrusted with this noble task."