Boner Fight for December 18th, 2019

BONER CANDIDATE #1: BACKED BY THE BRITISH TOILET ASSOCIATION, YOU SAY?

An extended office bathroom break could be a thing of the past thanks to a new toilet that developers say will make people want to leave the loo after five minutes. The ‘StandardToilet’, created by a start-up company of the same name, has been backed by the British Toilet Association (BTA), a group that campaigns for better bathroom facilities in offices and public spaces. The seat is sloped forward by about 13 degrees to increase strain on the legs similar to a gentle squat thrust, according to developer Mahabir Gill from StandardToilet. The Staffordshire based company says it has already had interest from local councils and motorway service stations for the £150 – £500 toilet. They hope to also target offices as they believe cutting down on the length of employee bathroom breaks would dramatically improve productivity. ‘It is estimated that in the United Kingdom alone, extended employee breaks costs industry and commerce an £4 billion per annum’, Mr Gill said. ‘With the advent of flexible zero hour contracts it is easy to see why our StandardToilet can be an asset to a business.’ He says it provides health and wellbeing benefits through improved posture and encouraging less time sitting on the toilet. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: HOW DO THESE PEOPLE BECOME COPS?

A Cleveland cop who urinated on a 12-year-old girl in a revolting attack at a school bus stop has pleaded guilty, according to reports. Officer Solomon Nhiwatiwa, 34, copped to three felonies and one misdemeanor in the Aug. 16 attack at a bus stop in Euclid, where the off-duty cop initially asked the victim if she needed a ride, WEWS-TV reported. The girl refused the offer, prompting Nhiwatiwa to drive off, only to return a minute later. He then exposed himself to the young girl before recording himself urinating on her, prosecutors said. “There’s reports that come across my desk that just leave me shaking my head,” prosecutor Michael O’Malley told the station. “Certainly this is one that I will never forget because you just cannot believe anyone — let alone a law enforcement officer — could engage in this type of activity.” As part of his plea on Monday, Nhiwatiwa agreed to give up his police officer certification and will have to register as a sex offender for the next 15 years. He faces up to 7½ years at his sentencing on Jan. 21, Cleveland.com reported. Read More