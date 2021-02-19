Boner Fight for February 19th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: I CAN SPOT A COMMIE A MILE AWAY

Utah’s state school board distanced itself Thursday from a member after she attacked a teacher on social media — publicly posting the teacher’s name, the school where she works and accusing her, without offering evidence, of instructing students that “communism is better than our form of government.” Board member Natalie Cline also encouraged her followers to share the information and urged them to “take action” against the middle school English teacher. Several responded by calling on social media for the teacher to be fired for indoctrinating kids and urging the teacher to leave the country. Some also sent the teacher threats via direct messages, according to the Jordan School District, which also said Cline’s allegations about her are not true.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: LIAR LIAR PANTS ON FIRE

More than 4 million Texans were forced to bear single-digit temperatures without heat or power this week when a polar vortex crippled the state’s energy system. On Feb. 16, Fox News host Tucker Carlson placed the blame for the outage on renewable energy, paying particular attention to frozen windmills. “Unbeknownst to most people, the Green New Deal came to Texas, the power grid in the state became totally reliant on windmills. Then it got cold and the windmills broke, because that’s what happens in the Green New Deal,” said Carlson during his self-titled primetime show.

Read More