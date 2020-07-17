Boner Fight for July 17th, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: THE WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM HAS MORE THAN MASCOT PROBLEMS

Dan Snyder, the Washington team’s owner, is conducting a review of the team’s name and logo while overhauling the organization’s front office alongside its new head coach, Ron Rivera. The N.F.L. team in Washington has hired the law firm Wilkinson Walsh to review the claims of 15 women who, in an article published by The Washington Post on Thursday, said they were sexually harassed while employed by the team. The article detailed numerous allegations of sexual harassment, misconduct and abusive behavior by several team executives and football personnel over more than a dozen years. Male executives, the women said, commented repeatedly on their looks, sent them inappropriate text messages and pursued unwanted relationships. After The Post contacted the team with the allegations, according to the article, its longtime play-by-play announcer, Larry Michael, retired, while Alex Santos, the director of pro personnel, and Richard Mann II, the assistant director of pro personnel, were both fired. All three were accused of sexual harassment by former team employees, according to the article.

Boner Candidate #2: YOU’LL LICK IT AND YOU’LL LIKE IT

A former Honolulu police officer will spend 4 years behind bars … after forcing a homeless man to lick a public restroom urinal or risk an ass-whooping. John Rabago was sentenced Wednesday and got a scolding from U.S. District Judge Leslie Kobayashi, who told the ex-cop, “You took from him his only possession: his dignity as a human being.” Rabago and another ex-officer, Reginald Ramones, found the homeless man inside the stall of a public restroom after responding to a nuisance complaint in 2018. Rabago threatened to beat the crap out of the homeless man and stuff his face in a toilet if he didn’t lick the urinal. Rabago’s also accused of stepping on the man’s legs to keep him on his knees until he complied with the disgusting demand. Ramones pled guilty to not reporting Rabago’s gross violation of someone’s civil rights. He’ll be sentenced next week. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tom Brady (yeah, it’s a pretty common name) said Rabago initially laughed about the incident and later denied it happened. Rabago’s also accused of telling Ramones to delete text messages about the incident. Brady said, “To be homeless, not knowing where your next meal is going to be, to be forced to lick … a dirty urinal by a uniformed police officer. There’s only one word that comes to mind: hopelessness.”

