Boner Fight for July 28th, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: I Hear DJ D-Sol is Also the CEO of Goldman Sachs

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office is investigating a Chainsmokers concert held in the Hamptons where attendees ignored social distancing guidelines and hordes of fans partied by the stage without masks over the weekend. The ‘Safe & Sound’ charity drive-in show on Saturday had about 500 drive-in parking spots that reportedly sold for up to $25,000 each and welcomed a couple thousand attendees in Water Mill, New York. The show featured a performance by The Chainsmokers and opening acts from Southampton’s Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman’s band and Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon as DJ D-Sol. Despite the concert’s design to have ‘safe zones’ for cars with up to six people, posts on social media showed people leaving their cars, partying together, and dancing without masks. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: Hey Bud, Nice Car

A Florida man was charged with fraud Monday after receiving $3.9 million in loans from the Paycheck Protection Program to buy himself, among other things, a Lamborghini sports car, authorities said. David T. Hines of Miami, Florida, was charged with one count of bank fraud, one count of making false statements to a financial institution and one count of engaging in transactions in unlawful proceeds, according to a statement released by the U.S. Department of Justice. Authorities allege that Hines, 29, applied on behalf of a few companies for $13.5 million in loans provided by Paycheck Protection Program, which was designed to keep small businesses afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic. The complaint also alleges Hines lied about the amount paid to employees. Instead, he used the funds to shop at luxurious stores and resorts in Miami Beach, according to the statement. Read More