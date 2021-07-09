Boner Fight for July 9th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: I SHOT IN THAT DIRECTION BECAUSE HE NEVER LEAVES
Michael Thomas Boska, a land lord in West Jordan fired shots into his tenants ceiling because they owed him money for the rent. via FOX 13 Now
Boner Candidate #2: I FOLLOWED THE SEXUAL VOICES
Craig Anthony Bulubar, was arrested for entering a Washington County home wearing nothing but shoes and socks. Saying that the voices in his head said to enter the home a look for sex. via Fox 13 Now
