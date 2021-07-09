Boner of the Day for July 9th, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: I SHOT IN THAT DIRECTION BECAUSE HE NEVER LEAVES

Michael Thomas Boska, a land lord in West Jordan fired shots into his tenants ceiling because they owed him money for the rent. via FOX 13 Now

Boner Candidate #2: DOES BURGESS OWENS (BO) THINK BRITNEY IS ELDERLY?

Burgess Owens want Britney Spears to speak in front of Congress because “we have to protect our senior citizens”. via Salt Lake Tribune

Boner Candidate #3: ANY BODY KNOW WHO THIS GUY IS? NO? WELL, HE’S DEAD.

Wendy Williams sent most of her show talking about the Tik Tok star “Swavy’s” follower count rather than on her death this past weekend. via Hot New Hip Hop

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: YOU WANT THE BOY HAPPY MEAL, THE GIRL HAPPY MEAL, OR THE HAPPY HAPPY MEAL?

Employee’s in a McDonald’s in Auburn Maine have been arrested after placing prescription medication for Opioid addiction in a Kid’s meal. via NY POST

Boner Candidate #2: WHAT A CHARMER

Marilyn Manson has turned himself in to New Hampshire authorities for spitting in a videographer’s face. via TMZ

Boner Candidate #3: I FOLLOWED THE SEXUAL VOICES

Craig Anthony Bulubar, was arrested for entering a Washington County home wearing nothing but shoes and socks. Saying that the voices in his head said to enter the home a look for sex. via Fox 13 Now