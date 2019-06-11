Boner Fight for June 11th, 2019

Candidate #1: GOOD WORK MADE DIFFICULT BY WANTON STUPIDITY

A local nonprofit that aims to eliminate food waste and feed under-served community groups is concerned for their upcoming harvest after one of their delivery vans was stolen and totaled. For the folks at the Green Urban Lunch Box, food is more than fuel – it’s a passion.

“We’re a food justice organization that’s committed to organically grown produce and distributing it to those in need,” said Food Share Program Coordinator Darin Mann.

The South Salt Lake-based nonprofit grows produce in community gardens and harvests fruits from overgrown community trees from Provo to Ogden – delivering nearly 100,000 pounds of food to free cancer patient markets, free senior citizen markets and local food pantries. “Fruit that would otherwise go to waste on somebody’s lawn is now being utilized by the local community and given back,” Mann said. But this harvest season, the group could be unable to provide as planned after someone stole, totaled and ditched one of their only two delivery vehicles.

Read More

Candidate #2: WOW. THE BEEBS IS TOUGH.

Justin Bieber is ready to throw some punches. The “What Do You Mean?” singer had his fans asking just that after he challenged Tom Cruise to a UFC fight in a tweet Sunday. “I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon,” Bieber, 25, wrote. “Tom if you dont take this fight your [sic] scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ?” The UFC Octagon is the organization’s famed arena that features a plastic-coated fence surrounding all eight sides, while Dana White is the UFC president. It’s unclear just what beef (if any) Bieber has with the Top Gun actor, 56, but Cruise is known for his athletic prowess, often completing his own death-defying stunts on his film sets. Bieber’s tweet quickly went viral, prompting UFC champion Conor McGregor to chime in with an offer to host the fight. “If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout,” he wrote on Twitter. “Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies? Stay tuned to find out!”

Read More