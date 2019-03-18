Boner Fight for March 18th, 2019

A Cape Coral teen was found passed out drunk in his car, while it was still running, in the Wendy’s drive-thru line on Cape Coral Parkway. Body-camera footage released from the Cape Coral Police Department shows Tristan Perry, 19, slumped over at the wheel on Thursday at 2:30 in the morning. Officers had to knock on the car windows several times to try and get him to wake up. Perry can be seen trying to hide some of the beer cans, but officers tell him to stop because they can see what he’s doing. Since Perry is 19-years-old, he was arrested for liquor possession by a person under 21 and DUI. Follow this story to get email or text alerts from NBC2 when there is a future article following this storyline.

Boner Candidate #1: What do you expect me to do? Yale is HARD

Less than a week after Yale fired him as the school’s women’s soccer coach for his involvement in a college admissions bribery scheme, Rudy Meredith has been accused of additional misconduct. Meredith was pursuing a master’s degree at Ohio University while coaching the women’s team and, in between allegedly accepting bribes to falsely label non-Yale athletes as soccer recruits, he “pressured” members of his team “to not only edit his academic papers but also to write significant parts of them,” according to a report by the Yale Daily News. Two of Meredith’s former players, both of whom requested anonymity, told the Yale Daily News that teammates “felt compelled to (write Meredith’s papers) because they felt it would gain them better treatment” on the team. Neither of the two players said they wrote any papers for Meredith, but both also accused former Yale athletic director Tom Beckett of taking “no action against Meredith despite numerous complaints… that spanned many years.”

