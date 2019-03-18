Geek News on the Radio from March 18th, 2019

Endgame Mishap Fixed!

Marvel fans may have celebrated the new “Avengers: Endgame” trailer that dropped on Thursday, but many were upset over the official movie poster that accompanied the clip, prompting the studio to fix it hours later. Displeased social media users commented on the fact that, while an image of “Black Panther” star Danai Gurira appeared on the poster, her name was not included with the other actors’ names at the top. As fans pointed out, every other star who appeared on the poster had their name featured, including Bradley Cooper, whose animated Rocket raccoon from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise appears in the very bottom of the art. “BLACK PANTHER star Danai Gurira is the only actor pictured whose name isn’t billed at the top,” one Twitter user shared. “Her image is larger than some actors who do get that billing. The only one from the franchise’s best and most profitable movie, and yet? @MarvelStudios, this isn’t difficult. Fix this.”

Guardians of the Galexy James Gunn is Back!

In a remarkable turn of events, Disney has reinstated James Gunn as director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Disney fired Gunn last July, after old, offensive tweets from the filmmaker were resurfaced by conservative personalities online. The firing was controversial, with Guardians of the Galaxy stars, including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper and Dave Bautista, signing an open letter asking for the filmmaker to be rehired. Bautista, in particular, had been outspoken in his support of Gunn. Marvel Studios put Guardians 3 on hold, though Marvel head Kevin Feige and others involved have maintained they intended to make the film happen. Guardians 3 never had a release date, but Gunn previously said it would open in 2020. In the weeks after firing Gunn, there was speculation around town about who could replace the filmmaker, with agents lining up clients but by mid-fall, any perceived search seemed to have petered out, with many thinking that the project was on the back burner. What almost no one knew was that Marvel and Disney had never undertaken a search and in fact became convinced he should be given a second chance. In the fall, Disney went back to Gunn and quietly made a deal, according to insiders.

Shang-Chi Getting a Movie

News broke on Thursday that Marvel Studios had found a director for a game-changing film set to feature the studio’s first Asian lead, “Shang-Chi.” Destin Daniel Cretton will helm the project, reports The Hollywood Reporter, and he has some pretty exciting Marvel ties, in particular to Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson. Cretton directed the Oscar winner five years ago in “Short Term 12,” and is directing her for the third time, along with “Black Panther’s” Michael B. Jordan, in “Just Mercy.” So, basically, they will be able to fill him in on all he needs to know about the Marvel Universe. So far, no cast or release dates have been announced. Shang-Chi first appeared in the pages of Marvel Comics back in the early 1970s and is often called the “Master of Kung Fu.” He is half Chinese, born to a Chinese father and an American mother. In the books, he did crossover events with the Iron Fist, formerly a Marvel Netflix show, and the Avengers, eventually joining the team years later.

Ezra is Writing the Flash?!

Ezra Miller is adding screenwriter to his list of responsibilities on the Flash feature film. EW has confirmed that the 26-year-old actor, who played the Scarlet Speedster in 2017’s Justice League, has teamed up with legendary comic book writer Grant Morrison to pen a script for Warner Bros.’ The Flash movie. A film built around Miller’s Barry Allen — who was notoriously introduced via email in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice — has been in development since 2014, but hit several speed bumps along the way. It was originally supposed to hit theaters in March 2018. However, that didn’t happen because it lost two directors along the way: Dope’s Rick Famuyiwa and Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter writer Seth Grahame-Smith. John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein signed on to direct in January 2018 and have been part of the project since. The duo’s hiring, however, didn’t put an end to the movie’s troubles because production was delayed to late 2019 this link opens in a new tab in October 2018.

