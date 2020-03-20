Boner Fight for March 20th, 2020

BONER CANDIDATE #1: HAVE FAITH IN TRUMP AND DUMP YOUR STOCK

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., sold as much as $1.7 million in stocks just before the market dropped in February amid fears about the coronavirus epidemic. Senate records show that Burr and his wife sold between roughly $600,000 and $1.7 million in more than 30 separate transactions in late January and mid-February. That was just before the market began to fall and as government health officials began to issue stark warnings about the effects of the virus. An audio recording obtained by NPR also caught Burr warning a small group of well-connected constituents three weeks ago to prepare for dire economic and societal effects of the coronavirus. He reportedly likened the spread of COVID-19 to the 1918 pandemic. “There’s one thing that I can tell you about this: It is much more aggressive in its transmission than anything that we have seen in recent history,” he said, according to NPR. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: AND SHE’S RUNNING FOR BEN MCADAMS’ SEAT

State Rep. Kim Coleman is facing charges of racism for a Thursday blog post that blames China’s ruling party for the coronavirus pandemic, an echo of widely criticized rhetoric employed by President Donald Trump. “Let’s be clear: the coronavirus plague facing us comes exclusively as a courtesy of the Chinese Communist Party,” Coleman, who’s also running for the 4th Congressional District seat, wrote on her campaign page. “No Communist China, no crisis.” The West Jordan Republican wrote that Chinese officials “lied and dissembled” about the virus, costing the rest of the world weeks of precious preparation time. Read More