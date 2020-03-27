Boner Fight for March 27th, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: GOD IS IN CONTROL AND PEOPLE NEED THEIR GOOGLY EYES

As many retailers around the country close their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, one continues to remain open. Hobby Lobby says it’ll continue to operate business as usual, but will take measures to keep shoppers and workers safe. “While we do not know for certain what the future holds, or how long this disruption will last, we can all rest in knowing that God is in control,” CEO David Green wrote to all employees. To help ensure our Company remains strong and prepared to prosper once again when this passes, we may all have to ‘tighten our belts’ over the near future,” Green continued. Hobby Lobby says it has “increased the frequency of store cleaning, including more cleaning of areas regularly touched by customers and employees, with anti-viral cleaning products throughout the day,” according to The Christian Post. “If an employee is suspected of having COVID-19 based on symptoms and/or known direct or indirect exposure, we will send that employee for medical care and to self-isolate at home, and will promptly coordinate with public health officials,” the company said on its website.

Boner Candidate #2: LEAVE AIMEE WINDER NEWTON ALONE

Hackers took over gubernatorial candidate Aimee Winder Newton's digital city corridor for state delegates on Thursday night time, flooding it with pornographic pictures and racial slurs. Winder Newton and her working mate, state Auditor John Dougall, moved their assembly to Fb Stay after shedding management of the opposite digital area. The pair posted one other video late Thursday to debate what occurred on Zoom, a video assembly platform that has gained reputation as in-person gatherings are canceled as a result of coronavirus. Winder Newton, a member of the Salt Lake County Council, stated this was the marketing campaign's first Zoom assembly, an opportunity to share their concepts and meet with voters since they'll't accomplish that in individual. They have been utilizing an account arrange by the Utah Republican Celebration. The assembly started usually. Each she and Dougall had given introductions after which — "We had hackers that principally took over," Winder Newton stated. She stated "graphic" and "inappropriate" pictures have been shared on the display, and viewers may hear laughing and racial slurs. When the moderator tried to intervene and mute these folks, she discovered she couldn't, Winder Newton stated. Dougall stated, "They'd taken over admin management. That is one thing referred to as Zoom-bombing. It's grow to be a factor in the previous few days."