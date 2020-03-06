Boner Fight for March 6th, 2020

BONER CANDIDATE #1: PARENTS SHOULD BE PARENTS

The Senate Economic Development and Workforce Services Committee has rejected a bill aimed at expanding access to school breakfast for students enrolled in the National School Lunch Program. HB222 would have also allowed for an “alternative breakfast” program that would feed students even after instruction time had started. Neil Rickard with Utahns Against Hunger said these programs “increase participation, increase access to food, improve health outcomes and improve the academic performance of the students.” Education researchers and officials came out to support the bill saying there is significant evidence that access to school breakfast improves educational outcomes for children, including increased focus and less fidgeting. However, Sen. David Hinkins, R-Orangeville, disagreed and questioned why it isn’t the responsibility of parents to provide breakfast, instead of having the state step in. “Parents should be parents,” Hinkins said during Wednesday’s hearing. “I mean, my mother fixed my breakfast; my wife fixed my kids’ breakfast.” Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: NO PROM DRESS WITHOUT MY PRIOR APPROVAL

A high school principal in Louisiana in a text to parents said any girl attending prom, including dates who don’t attend the school, will need to send her a picture of their outfit for approval beforehand. In a recent text message addressed to students at Southwood High School in Shreveport attending prom, the principal, Kim Pendleton, said the same applies to “boys” who bring an off-campus date to prom, according to NBC affiliate KTAL, which obtained a copy of the message. “As you begin shopping for your attire, please make sure you do not purchase any clothes that are sheer or revealing in any manner,” the text message said. The message also advised against showing “excess cleavage or skin.” “Prior to purchasing an outfit, I will need you to send me a picture of you in the outfit with your name and grade,” the message said. “Once I approve the outfit, you may purchase it. The approved outfit is the only one you will be allowed to wear to prom.” Pendleton, a new principal to the school, said in a statement to NBC News that she received feedback from several staff members and parents concerning students dressing inappropriately for school-hosted events. The feedback from past events did not indicate an issue or concern with the attire of boys, she said. Read More