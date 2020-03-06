Have Another Drink with Jimmy the Wine Guy on March 6th, 2020

We are Celebrating Women’s History Month with Wine and Women!

Women in Wine 2020

“Some favorite wines and the women behind them…”

As we celebrate Women’s History Month this March, what better way to share some of my favorite wines and the women behind these delicious products.

Following is just a sampling ~ there are many more ~



SHAUNA ROSENBLUM, Winemaker | Rock Wall ‘Rockpile’ Zinfandel

Jump on this special order at Store 41 (1605 S 300 W) over by Costco. I’ve had the opportunity to meet Shauna and her late father Kent, and I love these wines as much as this wine making family!

MARILISA ALLEGRINI, Marketing and part CEO | Allegrini Family

Amazing portfolio which I use frequently in my consumer tasting classes and at home with some macaroni & sauce! Limited availability in the state stores, it goes fast.

COURTNEY FOLEY, Head of Winemaking, Chalk Hill

Chalk Hill Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast 2017. I like this wine because it makes my wife happy, she isn’t a Chard drinker, but loves the crisp lemon like acid on this wine, good with or with out food! Readily available…grab one and let me know what you think!

KRISTIN BELAIR, Winemaker, Honig winery

Honig ‘Bartolucci Vineyard’ Cabernet Sauvignon, St. Helena. Okay, I can’t play favorites because I respect all these winemakers, but I do simply adore Kristin and the wines she makes. This Bartolucci is a wine that you’ll want to lay down for a few years, and a prefect wine gift for someone who has everything!

CAROL SHELTON, Owner & Winemaker of Carol Shelton Wines

Carol is no stranger to Salt Lake City as visits the market periodically, speaking at consumer tasting events and wine dinners. To be honest, I can’t decide which of her wines I like best; is it the Coquille Blanc with ripe white peach and apricot flavors, or is it the Wild Thing Rendezvous Rose with spring strawberries and orange zest, or is it the ripe rich blueberry Zinfandel’s in the portfolio. You just can’t go wrong with Carol Shelton!

SUSIE SELBY, Owner, Winemaker of Selby Winery

I’m featuring the Merlot here because it’s that good, and Merlot is back people! Not only this delicious wine is available in the state, but the Sauv Blanc, her Russian River Valley Chardonnay (double delicious), and the Cab Sauv’s that will knock your socks while keeping your wallet in check. Good good wine.

MELINDA KEARNEY & MICHELE OUELLET, Owners of Lorenza Wine Company ~ oh, and their a mother and daughter team to boot! Some of the best Rose wine out there, Rhone varietals sourced from old vines in sunny California, you just found your summer time rose. Prove me wrong!







