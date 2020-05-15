Boner Fight for May 15th, 2020

BONER CANDIDATE #1: THIS ISN’T A POLITICAL STUNT, I’M SUPPORTING THE FIRST AMENDMENT

Republican Kaysville Mayor Katie Witt — who is running for Congress in Utah’s 1st District — is openly defying the state’s COVID-19 restrictions by allowing a protest group to hold an outdoor concert by country music star Collin Raye on May 30 in a city park. “It does violate state directives,” she said in an interview. “I believe I need to support people’s First Amendment Rights. I am clearing space for them and allowing them to exercise their First Amendment rights in a safe and responsible way.” The state is shifting its directives in Davis County from moderate “orange” to low risk “yellow,” but that still bans public gatherings of more than 50 people. Witt said the outdoor concert with a big-name star — Raye has had 16 No. 1 country hits — will easily exceed that. But she said the concert’s sponsor, Utah Business Revival, a group that has sponsored other events and protests calling for the state to lift COVID-19 restrictions, is asking people to wear masks and exercise proper social distancing, so she believes it will be safe. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: LISTEN TO ME AND GIVE ME MONEY

Greg Anderson, a Port of Seattle police officer and Special Forces veteran, has a problem with the direction this country is headed during the coronavirus pandemic. He’s prepared to lose his job over it. In a viral Instagram video, Anderson urged fellow law enforcement officers to basically allow citizens their constitutional right to flout stay-at-home orders and go about their business. “I’m seeing people arrested or cited for going to church. I don’t know what crime people are committing for doing nails in their own house,” Anderson said in the video last week. “We have to ask ourselves as officers, ‘Is what I am doing right?’” Pushing his defiant stance against the lockdown, he went on to say he hopes it doesn’t get to the point where we have “to defend our constitutional rights against the government.” Read More