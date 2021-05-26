Boner Fight for May 26, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: BECAUSE THE GRADUATION CEREMONY IS SACRED
Canyon View High School student decorated their graduation cap in things that showed her Native American heritage and the school made her remove it. via Fox 13 Now
Boner Candidate #2: WELL, OKAY THEN
A recent poll shows that about 53% of Republican’s still believe that Donald Trump is still the true president of the United States. via Fox 13 Now
