Foo Fighters, Rage Against The Machine To Headline Boston Calling

Foo Fighters and Rage Against The Machine will headline next year’s Boston Calling festival.

The annual festival will make its long-awaited return Memorial Day weekend 2022, after skipping the 2020 and 2021 versions due to the pandemic.

The rest of the more than 60 performers will be announced ‘in the coming months. A limited number of tickets are on sale – and all 2020 and 2021 tickets will be honored.

