Boner Fight for May 28th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: AN AVOIDABLE ACCIDENT
A K9 handler for a Georgia Sherriff’s Department left his K9 in the hot car after a long shift and it ended up killing it. via 13 WAMZ
Boner Candidate #2: UP UP AND AWAY
A youtuber in India tied balloons to his pet Pomeranian and watched it float up and into running into a balcony, while he and another woman laugh on the ground. via Mirror
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.