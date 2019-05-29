Boner Fight for May 29th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: IS IT A HATE CRIME? SEEMS SO.

Pride flags are being stolen and vandalized across the Wasatch Front during the first days of Pride Week. Police can’t say for certain if the crimes are connected because they’re so spread out. Five pride flags were taken from a single block in Daybreak. “It’s bold,” Jim Thompson said. Thompson’s flag was to show support for his gay family members as well as a neighbor’s son in transition. Last fall, a teen died by suicide near Thompson’s home after the teen’s family failed to accept his homosexuality. “It is a visual cue that there is love for you. People will accept you,” Johnson said. His security camera captured what looks like a teenage boy jumping over his fence, grabbing the flag and joining another boy carrying a neighbor’s flag. “In a matter of seconds, they’re gone,” Johnson said. Cameras also caught a Pride flag theft in Herriman. The homeowner wished to remain anonymous but sent pictures of the flag vandalized with spray paint. Desi Wright’s flag was taken from her Saratoga Springs home. “I went out on Monday to take a picture, and it was gone,” she said. “For me, that flag stands as love and equality an acceptance. It’s a positive sign for anyone that might see it.” The stolen flags were a fundraiser for Project Rainbow, which donates money to LGBT causes.

Boner Candidate #2: AND HE’S MARRIED TO ELAINE CHAO

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday if a Supreme Court vacancy occurs during next year's presidential election, he would work to confirm a nominee appointed by President Donald Trump. That's a move that is in sharp contrast to his decision to block President Barack Obama's nominee to the high court following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016. At the time, he cited the right of the voters in the presidential election to decide whether a Democrat or a Republican would fill that opening, a move that infuriated Democrats. Speaking at a Paducah Chamber of Commerce luncheon in Kentucky, McConnell was asked by an attendee, "Should a Supreme Court justice die next year, what will your position be on filling that spot?" The leader took a long sip of what appeared to be iced tea before announcing with a smile, "Oh, we'd fill it," triggering loud laughter from the audience.