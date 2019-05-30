Boner Fight for May 30th, 2019

Candidate #1: COULD THIS WHITE HOUSE BE MORE PETTY?

White House and U.S. Navy officials confirmed late Wednesday that they had tried to keep the name of the USS John S. McCain hidden during President Trump’s visit to Japan so that it would not appear in any pictures. Much has been made of White House staff working to keep their boss calm and Twitter-tantrum-free, and this may have been the motive for a May 15 email between U.S. Navy and Air Force officials that included the line, “USS John McCain needs to be out of sight,” The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The ship was named after McCain’s father and grandfather, and his name was added in 2018 just before the senator succumbed to brain cancer at age 81. Trump denied any knowledge that aides had shielded him from seeing the name of the warship during his trip to Japan over Memorial Day weekend.

Candidate #2: TIME FOR THE SLAVE AUCTION!

Mock slave auctions at a private school in Bronxville, New York, in which white students were urged by a fifth grade teacher to bid on black classmates, “had a profoundly negative effect” on the children, a state investigation found. The New York State Attorney General’s Office on Wednesday announced its findings in the probe into the incidents in March at The Chapel School, and said the school has agreed to diversify its staff and student body. The school enrolls students in prekindergarten through eighth grade, 43 percent of whom are minorities, according to the school. As part of the agreement, the school must hire a chief diversity officer approved by state Attorney General Letitia James.

“Every young person — regardless of race — deserves the chance to attend school free of harassment, bias and discrimination,” James said in a statement. “Lessons designed to separate children on the basis of race have no place in New York classrooms, or in classrooms throughout this country. I thank The Chapel School for agreeing to take measures that directly address the issues of race, diversity and inclusion at the school.”

