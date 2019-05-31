Boner Fight for May 31st, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: FREEDOM GAS WILL SPREAD THROUGHOUT THE WORLD

Two officials with the U.S. Department of Energy labeled America’s natural gas to match the country’s reputation for freedom in a press release this week. Its new name? “Freedom gas.” The announcement on Tuesday shared the department’s approval of additional exports of liquified natural gas produced by a Freeport LNG facility on Quintana Island, Texas. “Increasing export capacity from the Freeport LNG project is critical to spreading freedom gas throughout the world by giving America’s allies a diverse and affordable source of clean energy,” said Mark W. Menezes, the under secretary of energy.

Boner Candidate #2: IT’S A BONER, I GUESS…BUT PRETTY FUNNY.

A mom from Benton, Illinois, hilariously discovered the shirt she ordered for her 3-year-old daughter from a Chinese retailer came with an additional design element that wasn’t originally advertised on its site. Kelsey Dawn Williamson, 23, told BuzzFeed News she’s profoundly confused and has not stopped laughing since she received the T-shirt order from AliExpress, an online, Etsy-like retailer based in Hangzhou, China, that hosts small businesses. On May 10, Williamson placed an order for this shirt, which features an iconic image of classic children’s book characters Frog and Toad, for her daughter Salem.

