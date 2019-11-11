Boner Fight for November 11th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: WHAT’S THAT SMELL

KUTV — Kaitlin Shurtleff didn't even need to get out of the car to notice something was wrong in Orem as she and her husband approached the Megaplex Theatres at Geneva Saturday. "I literally said what is that smell?" she said. People in the north Orem and Vineyard areas of Utah County have been asking the question for weeks. The government has now heard them. County officials late Friday alerted the state's Department of Environmental Quality and Saturday the DEQ passed the complaints to the EPA. But nothing will be done until the end of the 3-day weekend, officials said. People interviewed Saturday night in Orem struggled to describe the odor, only offering ideas about what it was not. Not a vehicle smell. Not a lake smell. Not a natural smell.

Boner Candidate #2: LET’S BUY ALL OF THOSE CARS THE COPS DON’T WANT

Police officers in Salt Lake City were asked to give feedback about a new police cruiser the city was considering purchasing for patrol. The results were not good. Officers said the new car is too cramped, doesn't have space for prisoners, likely won't perform well in the snow, and does not meet their basic needs on patrol. The city bought 106 of them anyway. 2News obtained records from police officers who warned city administrators that the cars will hamper their ability to respond to emergencies. Monday on 2News at 10 p.m., reporter Jeremy Harris investigates to find out why $4 million was spent on hybrid cars against the recommendation of the police department.