Boner Fight for November 13th, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL TRADITION
LEHI, Utah — Football players at Skyridge High School in Lehi were disciplined after a bullying incident was caught on camera, FOX 13 has learned. Video of the incident, which occurred in October, was posted and shared on social media by someone who appears to be a member of the school’s football team. Because all the individuals in the video are juveniles, FOX 13 is not revealing their identities. In the video, an individual is seen approaching another student and starting a conversation. After a few seconds, another student comes from behind and punches the victim in the head. The victim can be heard apologizing in the video before the first student punches him twice before walking away. “We were made aware of the incident that took place at Skyridge High School in early October. The video (posted to social media) was difficult and troubling to watch.” said a spokesperson with the Alpine School District. Officials said the students involved in the fight, as well as the person taking the video, were identified, but the district refused to say exactly what form of discipline was taken and when it was issued.
Boner Candidate #2: THIS HOSPITAL CRITICAL CAPACITY THING IS A CONSPIRACY.
PROVO, Utah — Some people have been attempting to get into Utah Valley Hospital recently in an effort to “prove” a false theory that hospitals are not busy as a result of COVID-19. The hospital recently reported during a Provo City Council meeting “that a few individuals without a medical need have attempted to gain physical access to the facility with the intent try to confirm fake conspiracy theories – such as hospitals are not busy and that reports of the COVID-19 surge are false.” It was unclear if anyone was arrested or cited for the disturbances. “Hospital staff have also fielded some telephone calls regarding similar false conspiracy theories. Although these situations are few and isolated, stopping attempts to gain inappropriate access and responding to fake conspiracy theories diverts attention from providing lifesaving care provided at the hospitals,” Intermountain Healthcare, which operates Utah Valley Hospital, said in a statement to FOX 13’s Spencer Joseph.
