Boner Fight for November 20th, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: A PERFECT GUY FOR THE JOB

A White House speechwriter who was fired in 2018 for meeting with white nationalists has been rehired to join an agency that oversees US Holocaust memorials abroad. President Donald Trump appointed Darren Beattie to join the board of the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad on Wednesday. The White House had fired Beattie after CNN reported that he had appeared on a panel with white nationalist Peter Brimelow in 2016.

Boner Candidate #2: RUDY IS LEAKING

When President Donald Trump sends lawyers to court, it seems he’s not sending his best. Fighting to challenge an election he lost to President-elect Joe Biden, Trump has launched a barrage of lawsuits across the country. Top Republicans have stood behind him and said they will wait for those cases to be resolved before officially recognizing the winner, a standard that has no modern precedent. But his attorneys have repeatedly made elementary errors in those high-profile cases: misspelling “poll watcher” as “pole watcher,” forgetting the name of the presiding judge during a hearing, inadvertently filing a Michigan lawsuit before an obscure court in Washington and having to refile complaints after erasing entire arguments they’re using to challenge results.

