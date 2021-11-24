Boner Fight for November 24th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: NICE MOVE… STEALING FROM A FIRST RESPONDER.
A Utah firefighter had $10,000 worth of firefighting equipment stolen from him while he attended a Utes football game at the University of Utah.
Boner Candidate #2: HOW ELSE YOU SUPPOSED TO CLEAN OFF YOUR RIG?
Approximately 20-30 gallons of diesel fuel was found in Parley’s Canyon because a driver reportedly used the fuel to clean asphalt off of his dump truck.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.