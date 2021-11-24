Boner Fight for November 24th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: NICE MOVE… STEALING FROM A FIRST RESPONDER.

A Utah firefighter had $10,000 worth of firefighting equipment stolen from him while he attended a Utes football game at the University of Utah.

via Fox News

Boner Candidate #2: HOW ELSE YOU SUPPOSED TO CLEAN OFF YOUR RIG?

Approximately 20-30 gallons of diesel fuel was found in Parley’s Canyon because a driver reportedly used the fuel to clean asphalt off of his dump truck.

via KUTV