Boner Fight for November 25, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: WE DON’T NEED A TRIAL. RICKY KNOWS THAT KYLE IS INNOCENT.

“Silver Spoons” actor Ricky Schroder on Tuesday defended his role in getting Kenosha, Wisconsin, killer Kyle Rittenhouse freed on a $2 million bond, saying he was “infuriated” when he saw the teenager being vilified in the press. Schroder, an avid supporter of gun ownership and 30-year NRA member, said during an exclusive telephone interview with The Post that he’s putting up “hundreds of thousands” of dollars for the bond and the 17-year-old’s legal defense as he awaits trial on murder charges in the deaths of two protesters and the wounding of a third on Aug. 25. “It made me mad,” Schroder said. “This boy is innocent and he will be proven innocent. I did what any father should’ve done, and that’s get a kid out of jail that doesn’t deserve to be there.”

Boner Candidate #2: A PROFESSOR YOU SAY? A MAN OF LEARNING?

A Michigan professor has been placed on leave after he referred to the COVID-19 pandemic as a “leftist” stunt, and posted other messages online that Twitter deemed racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic. Ferris State University physical science professor Thomas Brennan defended the posts in which he used racist slurs and claimed the health crisis was intended to create “a leftist new world order,” news station WZZM reported. “I just have to speak out, to try to speak my conscience. I can’t be silent and watch this happen,” Brennan told the news station. In tweets first reported by the student newspaper The Torch, Brennan claimed the virus was actually a “stunt.” “Guess what your covid stunt has failed. You won’t get your leftist new order,” Brennan wrote, The Torch reported. In other tweets, Brennan referred to the Holocaust as a “Zionist eugenics program.” “They killed the old and weak Jews, and sent the young and strong ones to Israel. And then they blamed it on everyone else,” he wrote on Twitter. Brennan also used a racial slur to argue that “nobody who wants to vote for Joe Biden imagines anything at this point.”

