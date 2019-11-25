Boner Fight for November 25th, 2019

BONER CANDIDATE #1: BUY SOME INSURANCE OR YOU’RE OUT

Casey Wilson took some time off from school last year when she found out she was pregnant with her second baby boy. The young mom had hoped to miss only a semester or two at Brigham Young University’s campus in Idaho. She was just a few credits away from earning her degree in art education and set a goal of finishing before Kelvin, who’s 4 months old now, started to talk. But before Wilson could sign up for classes beginning in January, as she planned, the college announced it no longer would allow students to enroll with only Medicaid as their health insurance. And now, she can’t afford to return at all. “I am devastated,” Wilson said, choking back tears as her baby cooed in her arms. “I love school. I want to graduate. But we’re a struggling family, and we don’t have the money for [private insurance].” The controversial decision from BYU-Idaho — a private school owned by the Utah-based Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — came as a surprise to students last week. School administrators announced the change in an email one day after Idaho received approval letters from the federal government for its Medicaid expansion plan, which voters in the state overwhelmingly supported last year. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: WHEN YA GOT GUNS, YA JUST WANNA SHOOT ‘EM

A 10-year-old was shot in the shoulder Saturday after police say target shooters were shooting toward a highway in Sanpete County. “What we are dealing with are a couple of individuals that were recklessly, negligently shooting towards a roadway and they were shooting high powered weapons and we believe that weapon, due to their recklessness and negligence ended up discharging into the arm of a juvenile young man,” Kevin Daniels, Sanpete County Attorney, said. According to the Sanpete Sheriff’s Office, the boy was in a vehicle traveling on U.S. Highway 89 just before 1:30 p.m. just north of Mount Pleasant when a bullet went through the windshield and hit his shoulder. He was transported to the Utah Valley Hospital where the bullet was removed. His wound was deemed non-life-threatening. “The circumstances surrounding this incident are currently being investigated and appear to involve a family negligently target shooting in the direction of the highway,” the sheriff’s office wrote. The boy’s family told FOX 13 News he is doing okay. Read More