Boner Fight for November 4th, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: THIS IS NOT THE SORT OF BEHAVIOR WE EXPECT FROM OUR FIRST CLASS PASSENGERS

Dallas, TX — This is the kind of thing that would have worked in the cartoons. Two American Airlines passengers were booted from a flight after one allegedly tried sneaking into first class — where she tried to hide under the other’s seat for the duration of the trip. The story, which was originally shared on FlyerTalk by a fellow passenger, concerns an American Airlines flight scheduled to depart from Dallas to Miami on Oct. 30. The flight was already delayed due to an incident with a catering truck, the witness claims, when a woman from coach came into the first-class section to speak with a friend. The witness alleges that the woman from coach then attempted to crouch down and hide in the footwell of her friend’s seat, directly underneath the television display. “Apparently the plan was for this woman’s friend to remain there the entire flight as it’s something they thought would drive viewers to their ‘YouTube Channel,’” the passenger wrote. Flight attendants soon noticed an empty seat in coach where the prankster passenger should have been, the witness says. Others in her section allegedly told the crew that the woman had walked into first class.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: SHE DOESN’T WORK HERE. SHE’S A NUT CASE

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — Officials in one Utah county are investigating a report of a woman who stood outside a state polling location Tuesday and turned voters away. A woman on Facebook posted information on the woman who allegedly was outside the one Duchesne County polling location and told voters to leave. According to the social media post, the woman was not an election employee and was removed from the area. JoAnn Evans, the Clerk-Auditor of Duchesne County, told FOX 13 the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the report. Throughout Election Day, there have been very few reports of voter intimidation in Utah.

Read More