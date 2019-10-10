Boner Fight for October 10th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: HOLD THE MAYO

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) – Two people were arrested Sunday on drug charges in Hot Springs. According to a police report, a Hot Springs police officer was patrolling the 100 block of E. Grand Avenue around 6:30 a.m. when he saw a car pull out of a parking lot without headlights. He pulled the car over near the intersection of South Border Street. According to a probable cause affidavit, the officer could smell marijuana. He said that the driver, 29-year-old Elizabeth Marie Catlett of Hot Springs was “moving about the vehicle in a quick, nervous manner.” She told the officer there were no drugs in the vehicle. Her brother, 33-year-old Don Russell Furr of Lonsdale, was in the passenger seat. Another officer arrived, and Catlett was checked for weapons or illegal items.

In Catlett’s front pocket, police found a small plastic-wrapped bag that had small scraps of paper, a straw cut into a smaller length, and several plastic bags. She told police that the bag was not hers and that someone else had put it in there. Inside the scraps of paper and on the straws, police found the residue of what appeared to be methamphetamine. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: WE CALL HIM COACH KLEPTO.

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The man trusted to run a Gallup-area high school’s football program is accused of stealing from his own players. John Roanhaus is facing a burglary and a larceny charge, accused of stealing $40 from the wallet of a Miyamura High School football player. KRQE News 13 has learned that the coach is now out of a job at the school. New Mexico State Police say Roanhaus was arrested Saturday, just three days after the alleged crime occurred. According to an arrest warrant, Roanhaus was caught on camera inside the high school boys’ locker room taking two $20 bills out of a student’s wallet. State Police say the student had set up a camera inside of a locker, hoping to “surveillance the locker, to catch the perpetrator stealing money from the students.” New Mexico State Police say the video captured by the student victim clearly shows Roanhaus entering the male locker room at Miyamura High School, searching a black wallet, taking cash out of the wallet, inserting the cash into a sock, then walking out of the locker room. Read More