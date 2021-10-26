Boner Fight for October 26th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: ANOTHER CLASSY MOVE BY THE TRUMP FAMILY.
Following the accidental shooting by Alec Baldwin, Donald Trump Jr. has started selling shirts on his official website that mock the event.
Boner Candidate #2: YEAH. YOU PEOPLE ARE REAL PATRIOTS.
On Thursday, the Salt Lake County Council voted to overturn the K-6 mask mandate. The six Republicans voted to overturn the mandate, the three Democrats voted to uphold the mandate.
