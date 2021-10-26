Boners

Boner Fight for October 26th, 2021

Posted on
Photo: Tracy

Boner Candidate #1: ANOTHER CLASSY MOVE BY THE TRUMP FAMILY.

Following the accidental shooting by Alec Baldwin, Donald Trump Jr. has started selling shirts on his official website that mock the event.

via Daily Beast

 

Boner Candidate #2: YEAH. YOU PEOPLE ARE REAL PATRIOTS.

On Thursday, the Salt Lake County Council voted to overturn the K-6 mask mandate. The six Republicans voted to overturn the mandate, the three Democrats voted to uphold the mandate.

via SL Tribune

 

 

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top