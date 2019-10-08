Boner Fight for October 8th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: A “TROUBLING LOOPHOLE” IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT

A capital murder suspect in Texas had a court-ordered ankle monitor removed by the device’s operators because the company reportedly said he didn’t pay them a monitoring fee to wear the tracker. Clint Walker, 27, is accused of fatally shooting a man during a November 2016 robbery gone awry. Several months ago, Walker was released on a $100,000 surety bond and ordered to wear the GPS monitor, provided by a company called Guarding Public Safety. But Walker, according to KHOU, “failed to pay the company his monthly monitoring fee” that was reportedly a condition of his bond, and therefore the company removed the device — leaving authorities unable to track the murder suspect. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said the company sent “a representative to physically remove his ankle monitor” on Sept. 19, and Walker wasn’t re-arrested until Oct. 2, according to jail records, which meant he was not monitored for a nearly two-week period.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: I IT’S TRUE. YOU CAN’T BEAT MEAT.

A surprising new study challenged decades of nutrition advice and gave consumers the green light to eat more red and processed meat. But what the study didn’t say is that its lead author has past research ties to the meat and food industry. The new report, published this week in the Annals of Internal Medicine, stunned scientists and public health officials because it contradicted longstanding nutrition guidelines about limiting consumption of red and processed meats. The analysis, led by Bradley C. Johnston, an epidemiologist at Dalhousie University in Canada, and more than a dozen researchers concluded that warnings linking meat consumption to heart disease and cancer are not backed by strong scientific evidence. Several prominent nutrition scientists and health organizations criticized the study’s methods and findings. But Dr. Johnston and his colleagues defended the work, saying it relied on the highest standards of scientific evidence, and noted that the large team of investigators reported no conflicts of interest and conducted the review without outside funding. Dr. Johnston also indicated on a disclosure form that he did not have any conflicts of interest to report during the past three years. But as recently as December 2016 he was the senior author on a similar study that tried to discredit international health guidelines advising people to eat less sugar. That study, which also appeared in the Annals of Internal Medicine, was paid for by the International Life Sciences Institute, or ILSI, an industry trade group largely supported by agribusiness, food and pharmaceutical companies and whose members have included McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Cargill, one of the largest beef processors in North America. The industry group, founded by a top Coca-Cola executive four decades ago, has long been accused by the World Health Organization and others of trying to undermine public health recommendations to advance the interests of its corporate members.