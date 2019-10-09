Boner Fight for October 9th, 2019

BONER CANDIDATE #1: ROCK AND ROLL PART TWO

The record-breaking box office success of “Joker” could make a fortune for jailed pedophile Gary Glitter, according to reports. A pivotal scene in the Joaquin Phoenix movie features two minutes of Glitter’s 1972 glam rock track “Rock and Roll Part 2.” That means the 75-year-old singer, a convicted pedophile serving 16 years for attacking three girls, could rake in hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to The Sun. Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, helped write the track and will receive a lump sum for allowing the recording to be used in the film, the paper said. He will reportedly also receive royalties based on how well the film does. “Joker” has already made $93.5 million — the highest debut for an October film in US history — and garnered $234 million internationally on opening weekend, according to Variety. The disgraced former rocker will also get royalties from future DVD and soundtrack sales, The Sun said. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: IT’S MY GRANT MONEY AND SHE LOVES ME. I KNOW SHE DOES.

Drexel University paid the United States nearly $190,000 after a former professor at the school allegedly used federal grant money for visits to Philadelphia strip clubs and sports bars. Dr. Chikaodinaka D. Nwankpa, the head of Drexel’s Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, is accused of submitting improper charges against federal grants over a 10-year period. The investigation began in 2017 after Drexel voluntarily disclosed improper charges to eight federal grants for energy and naval technology-related research it received from the Department of the Navy, the Department of Energy and the National Science Foundation. After an internal audit in 2017, Drexel discovered Nwankpa used the federal grant money to make personal iTunes purchases as well as for “goods and services” at Cheerleaders, Club Risque and Tacony Club between July 2007 and April 2017, investigators said. Drexel cooperated with the federal investigation. Nwankpa repaid $53,328 to the university, resigned in lieu of termination and was debarred from federal government contracting for six months, according to officials. Read More