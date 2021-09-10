Boner Fight for September 10th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: SEMEN SYRINGE

Maryland man, Thomas Stemen stabbed a woman with a syringe filled with semen. He’s since been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

via The Smoking Gun

Boner Candidate #2: WELL, SHOULD BUSINESSES WHO DON’T PROTECT THEIR EMPLOYEES FROM COVID BE LIABLE FOR SICKNESS AND DEATH?

Utah senator Sen. Kirk Cullimore, has introduced legislation which would allow employees to sue their employers for being ‘forced’ into a vaccination.

via The Salt Lake Tribune