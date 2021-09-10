Boner Fight for September 10th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: SEMEN SYRINGE
Maryland man, Thomas Stemen stabbed a woman with a syringe filled with semen. He’s since been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Boner Candidate #2: WELL, SHOULD BUSINESSES WHO DON’T PROTECT THEIR EMPLOYEES FROM COVID BE LIABLE FOR SICKNESS AND DEATH?
Utah senator Sen. Kirk Cullimore, has introduced legislation which would allow employees to sue their employers for being ‘forced’ into a vaccination.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.