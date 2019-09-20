Boner Fight for September 20th, 2019

Boner Candidate #2: DRUNK ON THE JOB

A Lakeland High School teacher who flunked a breathalyzer test was taken into police custody Wednesday, according to White Lake Township police. The 44-year-old male teacher from West Bloomfield is expected to be arraigned Thursday on charges of operating while intoxicated with a high blood-alcohol content and for driving with a suspended license. Sgt. Brad Connell said the unnamed teacher became the center of a school resource officer’s investigation around 8 a.m. because administrators suspected he was intoxicated. The teacher admitted to consuming alcohol prior to driving. A test revealed the teacher’s blood-alcohol content was .354%, or more than four times the legal .08% limit. Also, township police had a warrant for his arrest because of an Oct. 4, 2018, incident. The charges on the warrant were identical to today’s, Connell said. Police escorted the teacher from the school on Bogie Lake Road. Principal Paul Gmelin said in a notice to high school families the teacher was taken into custody for “legal issues unrelated to students.” He told parents that a shelter was in place to prevent students from witnessing the situation. The teacher will not be on campus until legal issues have been resolved to the administration’s satisfaction. “I cannot share any additional information at this time,” Gmelin wrote.