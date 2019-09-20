Boner Fight for September 20th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: HULKLING AND WICCAN ARE IN LOVE.
The team of law-enforcement agents deployed by the mayor to “defend the family” descended on the international event and scoured the grounds for their target: copies of a comic book featuring two young men kissing. “Books like this need to be packaged in black plastic and sealed,” the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Marcelo Crivella, said in a video posted on Twitter. The agents, he said, were ordered to seize all copies of the comic book from the city’s International Book Fair because it had “sexual content for minors.” As it turned out, the police came up empty on Thursday in their two-hour search for kissing comic characters, though they did find “lots of books,” Col. Wolney Dias, who headed the raid, told the newspaper Folha de São Paulo. The raid also kicked up lots of backlash for the mayor — from festival organizers, publishing houses, comedians and, finally, the Brazilian courts. On Friday, a judge barred Mr. Crivella from further seizure efforts or any attempt to withdraw the festival’s permit, a ruling that was partly overturned on Saturday. Read More
Boner Candidate #2: DRUNK ON THE JOB
A Lakeland High School teacher who flunked a breathalyzer test was taken into police custody Wednesday, according to White Lake Township police. The 44-year-old male teacher from West Bloomfield is expected to be arraigned Thursday on charges of operating while intoxicated with a high blood-alcohol content and for driving with a suspended license. Sgt. Brad Connell said the unnamed teacher became the center of a school resource officer’s investigation around 8 a.m. because administrators suspected he was intoxicated. The teacher admitted to consuming alcohol prior to driving. A test revealed the teacher’s blood-alcohol content was .354%, or more than four times the legal .08% limit. Also, township police had a warrant for his arrest because of an Oct. 4, 2018, incident. The charges on the warrant were identical to today’s, Connell said. Police escorted the teacher from the school on Bogie Lake Road. Principal Paul Gmelin said in a notice to high school families the teacher was taken into custody for “legal issues unrelated to students.” He told parents that a shelter was in place to prevent students from witnessing the situation. The teacher will not be on campus until legal issues have been resolved to the administration’s satisfaction. “I cannot share any additional information at this time,” Gmelin wrote.
