Boner Fight for September 8th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: GOV. ABBOTT HAS A PLAN, AND HE’S INSANE.

The incredibly restrictive, abortion ban in Texas doesn’t make any exceptions to victims of incest and rape. As a ‘solution’ Gov. Greg Abbott suggested that they should simply ‘eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas.’

via The Daily Beast

Boner Candidate #2: I CAN’T FATHOM WHY ANYONE…

During yet another conspiracy filled rant, Alex Jones called Anthony Fauci a ‘murderer’ and appeared to take multiple pills of ivermectin. A horse medication that many far right people are using as Covid-19 treatments despite the warnings from doctors.

via Business Insider