Boner of the Day for April 27, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: YOU VAXXED TEACHERS STAY AWAY FROM THE KIDS

A private school in Miami Florida, informed teachers that if they get vaccinated they now have to stay away from the kids. via NY Times

Boner Candidate #2: FAST AND FURIOUS DC COPS

DC police officers totaled their car when they decided to drag race each other. via Fox 29

Boner Candidate #3: ONE HAMBURGER A YEAR. ONE. THAT’S ALL YOU GET.

Biden has sworn to reduce green house gases and Right Wing Media has stated that Biden will reduce the amount of red meat we will be allowed to eat. via CNN

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: LET THE BODIES PILE HIGH

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, stated that he would rather let the bodies pile high than order another lockdown. via The Guardian

Boner Candidate #2: EXCUSE ME TONY, IT’S DOCTOR ROSARIO

The White Councilman, Tony Collins, in North Carolina was fired because he refused to use Doctor Rosario’s title, who is a black woman, on television. via Madamenoire

Boner Candidate #3: ONE GRAND SLAM WAS JUST NOT ENOUGH

People broke into the same Indiana Denny’s twice to make eggs. via Fox News