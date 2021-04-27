Boner Fight for April 27, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: YOU VAXXED TEACHERS STAY AWAY FROM THE KIDS

A private school in Miami Florida, informed teachers that if they get vaccinated they now have to stay away from the kids. via NY Times

Boner Candidate #2: EXCUSE ME TONY, IT’S DOCTOR ROSARIO

The White Councilman, Tony Collins, in North Carolina was fired because he refused to use Doctor Rosario’s title, who is a black woman, on television. via Madamenoire