Boner Fight for April 27, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: YOU VAXXED TEACHERS STAY AWAY FROM THE KIDS
A private school in Miami Florida, informed teachers that if they get vaccinated they now have to stay away from the kids. via NY Times
Boner Candidate #2: EXCUSE ME TONY, IT’S DOCTOR ROSARIO
The White Councilman, Tony Collins, in North Carolina was fired because he refused to use Doctor Rosario’s title, who is a black woman, on television. via Madamenoire
