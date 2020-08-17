Boner of the Day for August 17th, 2020

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: OPERATION EMPTY PLATE

A restaurant in China has apologized after weighing diners in an effort to prevent food waste. The restaurant in the central city of Changsha asked customers to stand on scales and scan their data into an app that recommended food choices based on their weight, Agence France Presse reported. Signs were posted at the eatery that read, “be thrifty and diligent, promote empty plates” and “operation empty plate” — references to a national campaign to stop wasting food. President Xi Jinping urged people last week to not toss excess food since there has been a shortage of some products due to the coronavirus pandemic and flooding last month. But the restaurant faced backlash on social media for its attempts to contribute to the national campaign, leading it to post video Saturday to say it was “deeply sorry,” AFP reported. “Our original intentions were to advocate stopping waste and ordering food in a healthy way. We never forced customers to weigh themselves,” the restaurant said.

Boner Candidate #2: HOW ELSE WAS HE SUPPOSED TO SHOW HIS LOVE?

Phillip A. Thomas II, 24, who works at an Applebee’s in South Carolina and drove 500 miles to Florida, began planning the abduction eight months ago, according to the Sheriff’s Office, but he had allegedly stalked his victim on social media for many years. Although police did not identify the victim, the home where Thomas was arrested is owned by Deville, whose real name is 26-year-old Daria Berenato. Deville currently stars in the E! cable channel reality TV series Total Divas. Thomas had parked his car close to midnight on Saturday evening, just around the corner from the home in Lutz, Florida, about 15 miles north of Tampa. Thomas was then seen to allegedly cut a hole in the patio screen and was outside on the patio for up to four hours watching his victim through the windows of the home, waiting before she went to bed before executing his plan. Thomas is then alleged to have entered Deville’s home through the patio door in the early hours at 2.43am, setting off the alarm.

Boner Candidate #3: THE BIG PROBLEM HERE IS THEY WERE WINNING

AUSTRALIA — An Australian casino was fined $64,500 after a 12-year-old girl and two other teens were caught gambling in separate incidents, CNN reported. The 12-year-old’s mother was filmed on security cameras sneaking her daughter into The Star casino in Sydney through the back door to avoid security, according to footage released Friday by the Liquor & Gaming New South Wales. Once inside, the parents were filmed sitting with their daughter as she placed nearly two dozen bets on poker machines. “It’s quite staggering that the young girl’s parents facilitated her entry in such a deceptive manner, let alone allowed their daughter to gamble,” NSW Independent Liquor & Authority Chair Philip Crawford said in a statement. David Byrne, Liquor & Gaming NSW Director of Investigations and Intervention, said The Star’s staff should have safeguarded its exits and been able to easily spot such a young gambler inside. “However, not only did The Star fail to manage the risk, once the child was on the gaming floor, there were a number of opportunities where staff should have noticed a very young person playing the poker machines — well before they actually did, which was when the family was leaving,” Byrne said in a statement.

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: TURN ABOUT IS FAIR PLAY.

WIGAN, ENGLAND – A victim of illegal dumping used a dump truck to return more than 400 tires to the “culprit”. Stuart Baldwin filmed himself on his land saying: “Someone has put these tires here overnight. “Luckily, we found out who has forgotten them, so we are going to take them back to the person who put them here.” A second video then shows the truck reversing towards the front garden of a house, before the tyres are tipped out. Farmer Stuart, 56, of Wigan, is heard saying: “F***ing fantastic. That’s what tha’ f***ing gets.” Eight men are seen lobbing the tires. A photo then shows the front garden completely covered. In a third video, Stuart says: “Done now, given them back, so thank you.” It comes just weeks after a farmer forced a pair of brazen dumpers to load their rubbish back onto a lorry – after catching them dumping piles of debris in his field. Filming the men in a Facebook Live, farmer James Johnston said: “Ladies and gentlemen of my Facebook Live, here’s the two f***ing cretins who have been dumping sh*te in my fields.” The Glasgow farmer refused to believe it was the “first time” the men had dumped trash and demanded the pair picked up their mess.

Boner Candidate #2: HEY NATURE BOY

Prescott, AZ — Deputies with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) have arrested a man for allegedly exposing himself to a female hiker on a Prescott hiking trail. On Aug. 13, deputies were called out to the Constellation Trailhead Parking lot off Highway 89 near the Phippen Museum in Prescott for a report of a man who exposed himself to a woman. The 24-year-old victim told deputies she was hiking back to her car when a man walked out from the bushes onto the trail with no clothes on. The woman said the suspect was naked except for socks, shoes and a backpack he was wearing. The woman told deputies the man was completely exposed and he made no effort to cover himself in her presence. According to deputies, the suspect told the woman he was “sorry,” but then, as she walked away, he said she was “sexy.” The victim said she was concerned for her own safety and quickly walked back to her car while calling the Sheriff’s Office. When deputies searched the area, they found the suspect on the Constellation Trail, sitting on some rocks. He was wearing green shorts but no shirt.

Boner Candidate #3: YOU WILL RUIN THAT BABY’S LIFE

Two parents-to-be are feuding with friends and family members after announcing that they plan on naming their daughter after a rather obscure character from a galaxy far, far away. On August 13, the father-to-be took his feud to the r/AITA (Am I The A******) subreddit to get outsider opinions on the situation. Posting under the username throwawayuscscar, he explained that he and his wife are “huge fans of the ‘Star Wars’ movies.” “We met while camping out for the premiere of ‘The Force Awakens,’” he explained. “Our spark was instant, and just a year later, I proposed with a ring hanging from the arm of a Rey Funko figure and she said yes.” ‘They think we are messing up the child for this’ For the most part, throwawayuscscar says that friends respect his and his wife’s “Star Wars” obsession. When the couple shared their baby name, though, people were “appalled.” Over Zoom, throwawayuscscar and his wife announced to family and friends that they would be naming their daughter Captain-Phasma. “The whole name, like Mary-Kate,” he explained. “Once we announced the name on a Zoom meeting with our family and closest friends, they went from being happy and excited to appalled,” he said. “They think we are messing up the child for this.”

