Boner of the Day for December 14th, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: THE VIRUS ABHORS GOOD SMELLING BREATH.

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson claimed that having good breath by gurgling mouthwash prevents Covid-19 by saying: “By the way, standard gargle mouthwash, has been proven to kill the coronavirus,”

via Deseret News

Boner Candidate #2: I’M NOT LEAVING HERE UNTIL YOU ARREST ME.

A woman from Monroe, Louisiana would leave the sheriff’s office because she claimed she needed to be arrested. To the surprise of no one, she was eventually arrested.

via Myarklamiss

Boner Candidate #3: DON’T YOU KNOW WHO I AM?

A video of Tool’s drummer getting arrested recently surfaced. The video includes him calling the police homophobic slurs before being arrested for assault at the airport.

via Consequence

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: A GREAT NEW WAY TO PAY FOR EDUCATION AND BOOST TEACHER’S SALARIES.

In quite possibly the most tone deaf activities, teachers in South Dakota were filmed scrambling to pick up $5,000 in cash that was dumped in the middle of an ice rink inspired by Squid Game.

via The New York Post

Boner Candidate #2: THIS WILL DO THE TRICK.

A Florida man settle a parking dispute with his neighbor buy using a flamethrower directed at a car of three teenagers, logically of course.

via Newsweek

Boner Candidate #3: HANNIBAL WENT A LITTLE OFF SCRIPT

“Hannibal” aka Devon Nicholson attacked a referee during a wrestling match by stabbing him multiple times in the head with a metal spike after pinning him down. The referee later said on a Facebook post: “Hey guys, I’m ok things went a bit off script but I’ll live,”

via Larry Brown Sports