Boner of the Day for January 27th, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: THIS IS HOW LEFTISTS CENSOR TALK…BY TELLING US HOW GREAT WE ARE

David DiPietro’s one-hour Saturday morning Conservative talk show will no longer be heard on WECK-AM in Buffalo. The New York State Assemblyman Went on a Facebook rant that “this is how leftists censor Conservative Talk.” That’s not really what happened. We reached out to the CEO of the company that owns WECK in Buffalo, Buddy Shula, who told us why he pulled the program. “Dave is a great guy and did zero wrong. He let me know his conservative platform right off the bat, and I was OK with that, but also was looking for the show to be a little more point, counterpoint. That really never came to fruition for whatever reason.

Boner Candidate #2: IF I WERE GEORGE I’D TELL THOSE WOMEN, ‘YOU ARE ON YOUR OWN.’

CLAUDIA Conway has accused her mom Kellyanne of allegedly posting a nude picture of her on Twitter Fleets. Claudia posted a since-deleted TikTok video on Monday, claiming that Conway, 54, posted the photograph. “Apparently, that’s real and I guess happened,” she said. “The picture’s from months ago and I’m assuming that when my mom took my phone, anytime she’s taken it, she takes it all the time, she took a picture of that so that was on her phone and I guess she accidentally posted it or somebody hacked her, but nobody would ever have any photo like that ever.”

Boner Candidate #3: OH, THEY DON’T REALLY NEED THE VACCINE

Vaccine Rollout Misses TSA Screeners, Air-Traffic Controllers (Bloomberg) — They’re essential workers performing critical safety work and have been assigned priority designation to receive the coronavirus vaccine. Yet tens of thousands of airport security screeners, air-traffic controllers and federal accident investigators who must report to work in spite of the virus ravaging the U.S. haven’t gotten the shot and aren’t sure how and when they will.

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: GEORGIA, YOU HAVE ELECTED A TREASONOUS CRIMINAL TO CONGRESS

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene repeatedly indicated support for executing prominent Democratic politicians in 2018 and 2019 before being elected to Congress, a CNN KFile review of hundreds of posts and comments from Greene’s Facebook page shows. Greene, who represents Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, frequently posted far-right extremist and debunked conspiracy theories on her page, including the baseless QAnon conspiracy which casts former President Donald Trump in an imagined battle against a sinister cabal of Democrats and celebrities who abuse children.

Boner Candidate #2: IT’S A VERMONTER…GET HIM

Portland, ME — Portland police arrested two people they say attacked a man because his car had Vermont license plates. The suspects yelled at the victim and told him that he shouldn’t be in Maine, then assaulted him on Friday afternoon, police said in a Facebook post. Police said they damaged his car and tried to pull him out of the vehicle.

Boner Candidate #3: ANYONE WHO ASSISTS THIS KIND OF THING IS A BONER

This wannabe alien has a face only a mother could love. Anthony Loffredo, a 32-year-old Frenchman who wants to be a “black alien,” has gotten his nose removed in Spain, where it is legal to do so, the Mirror reports. He also had his upper lip cut off and covered his entire body — including his eyeballs — in tattoos as part of his @the_black_alien_project on Instagram. And in a reptilian twist, Loffredo also had his tongue split.

