Boner Fight for January 27th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: OH, THEY DON’T REALLY NEED THE VACCINE

Vaccine Rollout Misses TSA Screeners, Air-Traffic Controllers (Bloomberg) — They’re essential workers performing critical safety work and have been assigned priority designation to receive the coronavirus vaccine. Yet tens of thousands of airport security screeners, air-traffic controllers and federal accident investigators who must report to work in spite of the virus ravaging the U.S. haven’t gotten the shot and aren’t sure how and when they will.

Boner Candidate #2: GEORGIA, YOU HAVE ELECTED A TREASONOUS CRIMINAL TO CONGRESS

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene repeatedly indicated support for executing prominent Democratic politicians in 2018 and 2019 before being elected to Congress, a CNN KFile review of hundreds of posts and comments from Greene’s Facebook page shows. Greene, who represents Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, frequently posted far-right extremist and debunked conspiracy theories on her page, including the baseless QAnon conspiracy which casts former President Donald Trump in an imagined battle against a sinister cabal of Democrats and celebrities who abuse children.

