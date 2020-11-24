Boner of the Day for November 24, 2020

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: HUNTS, PATRICK…REALLY…HUNTS?

Kansas City Chiefs fans adore Patrick Mahomes so much that they would do just about anything for him, but every one of us should be able to agree that what the Super Bowl MVP does on Thanksgiving is not acceptable in any way. One of the worst-kept secrets about Mahomes is how much he loves ketchup. The star quarterback has admitted he puts ketchup on everything, but we didn’t realize he meant literally everything. Mahomes was asked during an appearance on KCSP 610 Sports Radio Monday if he even puts ketchup on Thanksgiving turkey. Bad news — he does.

Boner Candidate #2: I GOTTA BRING MY GUN TO D.C.

A Colorado congresswoman-elect, and pro-second amendment activist who straps a Glock to her hip, is looking to bring her weapon on Capitol grounds when she takes office in January. Lauren Boebert has asked Capitol Police about packing heat in the House, a practice that’s allowed for lawmakers, with some limitations, under congressional regulations. The 33-year-old conservative, who runs a gun-themed restaurant called Shooters Grill in the small community of Rifle, allegedly made the request when she and other newly elected House members were recently in Washington, DC for orientation programs, two congressional officials told The Associated Press.

Boner Candidate #3: IT JUST WOULDN’T BE THE CHRISTMAS SEASON WITHOUT FUN STUFF LIKE THIS.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA – A Christmas display in Citrus Heights has become a family tradition over the last few years. Jubilee Christensen and her husband are two disabled veterans who spend days on the massive setup every year. A woman caught on Ring video doesn’t have any green hairy skin, but she’s definitely being dubbed the Grinch after stealing from the display. The video shows her giggling as she runs off with a large rare snowflake reindeer.

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: THE CHARGE IS ‘FORCEFUL EXHALATION.’

Sterling, Virginia — A man seen forcefully exhaling on two women outside President Trump’s Virginia golf course has been charged with assault. Raymond Deskins, 61, was charged with misdemeanor assault after a private citizen obtained a warrant through a county magistrate, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. Deskins didn’t immediately return a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Boner Candidate #2: IF THIS IS TRUE, THEY ARE ALL BONERS

A new survey shows the least popular items at the Thanksgiving dinner table. In a survey conducted by The Harris Poll, more than 2,000 Americans shared their most hated Thanksgiving dishes and the results may surprise you. According to the results, 68% of Americans dislike a classic Thanksgiving dish but they eat it anyway out of tradition.

Boner Candidate #3: THAT COP IS TRYING TO RACE ME

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — A man was arrested Saturday after police say he drove on the wrong side of the freeway at speeds over 100 miles per hour while intoxicated. The man, later identified as 43-year-old Cory Roy White, was reported driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Nephi late Friday night or early Saturday morning. When a Utah Highway Patrol trooper, a Nephi Police officer and Juab County Sheriff’s deputies responded, they said he was clocked at 110 mph at one point during the pursuit. The UHP trooper eventually was able to perform a pit maneuver and stop the driver’s van.

