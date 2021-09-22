Boner of the Day for September 22nd, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: IF YOUR DAD’S ASHES ARE SO PRECIOUS, DON’T WEAR THEM WHEN YOU PLAY FOOTBALL.

Running back of the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Jones lost a necklace which contained his father’s ashes. The necklace was found in the end zone after a touchdown.

via UPI

Boner Candidate #2: THE HAUNTED CAR PARK AT PUCKLEY IN KENT IS CLOSED

The notoriously haunted town of Pluckley, England is suffering from a littering issue due to ghost hunters.

via Fox News

Boner Candidate #3: I HAVE TO QUESTION THE WISDOM OF GOING TO ‘HANG TIME SPORTS BAR’ IN THE FIRST PLACE.

A couple in Texas were kicked out of a restaurant because they were wearing masks in order to protect their newborn son.

via Yahoo News

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: …AND HE HAD THE LEG STRAPPED TO HIS HEAD.

A man accused of armed robbery was found with both the victim’s backpack and his prosthetic leg which he had strapped to his head.

via Idaho News

Boner Candidate #2: COMMRADE POPEYE WILL HAVE HIS POISONOUS MOUNDS REMOVED.

a MMA fighter in Russia was nicknamed ‘Popeye’ after his fake massive biceps. If he doesn’t get the petroleum jelly removed, it could be fatal.

via The New York Post

Boner Candidate #3: EVERY THING IN THIS STORY IS BAD, STUPID, OR FUNNY HUMAN BEHAVIOR.

One Wish singer Ray J is outraged with his former manager’s claims about a second sex tape featuring both Ray J and Kim Kardashian.

via Page Six