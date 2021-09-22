Boner of the Day for September 22nd, 2021

ROUND ONE
Boner Candidate #1: IF YOUR DAD’S ASHES ARE SO PRECIOUS, DON’T WEAR THEM WHEN YOU PLAY FOOTBALL.
Running back of the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Jones lost a necklace which contained his father’s ashes. The necklace was found in the end zone after a touchdown.
Boner Candidate #2: THE HAUNTED CAR PARK AT PUCKLEY IN KENT IS CLOSED
The notoriously haunted town of Pluckley, England is suffering from a littering issue due to ghost hunters.
Boner Candidate #3: I HAVE TO QUESTION THE WISDOM OF GOING TO ‘HANG TIME SPORTS BAR’ IN THE FIRST PLACE.
A couple in Texas were kicked out of a restaurant because they were wearing masks in order to protect their newborn son.
ROUND TWO
Boner Candidate #1: …AND HE HAD THE LEG STRAPPED TO HIS HEAD.
A man accused of armed robbery was found with both the victim’s backpack and his prosthetic leg which he had strapped to his head.
Boner Candidate #2: COMMRADE POPEYE WILL HAVE HIS POISONOUS MOUNDS REMOVED.
a MMA fighter in Russia was nicknamed ‘Popeye’ after his fake massive biceps. If he doesn’t get the petroleum jelly removed, it could be fatal.
Boner Candidate #3: EVERY THING IN THIS STORY IS BAD, STUPID, OR FUNNY HUMAN BEHAVIOR.
One Wish singer Ray J is outraged with his former manager’s claims about a second sex tape featuring both Ray J and Kim Kardashian.
