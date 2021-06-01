News

Coachella 2022 Dates Officially Announced

Dates have been announced for Coachella 2022.

The dates are April 15-17 and April 22-24.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 4 at 10 am PST

The lineup has not been announced yet.

Coachella was last held in 2019.

Who would you want to see at Coachella?

Comments
