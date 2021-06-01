Coachella 2022 Dates Officially Announced

Dates have been announced for Coachella 2022.
The dates are April 15-17 and April 22-24.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 4 at 10 am PST
See you in the desert 🌵 Coachella returns April 15-17 & 22-24, 2022. Register now to access the 2022 advance sale beginning Friday, June 4 at 10am PT.https://t.co/qujCsdCWkp pic.twitter.com/0PzCZYrbB6
— Coachella (@coachella) June 1, 2021
The lineup has not been announced yet.
Coachella was last held in 2019.
Who would you want to see at Coachella?
