Coachella 2022 Dates Officially Announced

Dates have been announced for Coachella 2022.

The dates are April 15-17 and April 22-24.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 4 at 10 am PST

See you in the desert 🌵 Coachella returns April 15-17 & 22-24, 2022. Register now to access the 2022 advance sale beginning Friday, June 4 at 10am PT.https://t.co/qujCsdCWkp pic.twitter.com/0PzCZYrbB6 — Coachella (@coachella) June 1, 2021

The lineup has not been announced yet.

Coachella was last held in 2019.

